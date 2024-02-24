Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 504 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $13,421.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,992.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
