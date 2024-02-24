Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 504 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $13,421.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,992.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

