Rhoda Phillippo Buys 1,500 Shares of DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Rhoda Phillippo acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.87 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,800.50 ($7,712.75).
DEXUS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About DEXUS
