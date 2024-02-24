LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

