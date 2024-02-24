Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.26.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.1 %

FL stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.