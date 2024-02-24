AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCEL

AVITA Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at AVITA Medical

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

In other AVITA Medical news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $30,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,596 shares in the company, valued at $252,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.