Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Price Target Raised to $21.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.86 to $21.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.72.

Get Euronav alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EURN

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Euronav has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Euronav by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.