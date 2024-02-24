Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of 257.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fiverr International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.