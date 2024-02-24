JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $47.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of KYMR opened at $41.84 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

