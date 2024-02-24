Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.19. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.88.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

