GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,818,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

