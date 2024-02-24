Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.
ETRN stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
