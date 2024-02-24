Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $263.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $269.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

