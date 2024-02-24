Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Rick C. Jackson Purchases 2,990 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,521.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $780.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 206,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

