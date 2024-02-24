Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $181.35.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

