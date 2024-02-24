Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

CE opened at $149.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

