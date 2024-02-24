Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $136.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $149.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

