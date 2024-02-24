American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
AAL opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
