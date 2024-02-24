Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

