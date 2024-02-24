Hexcel’s (HXL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

