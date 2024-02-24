Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.