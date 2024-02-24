Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE:BYON opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

