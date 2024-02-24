Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $51.40

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

