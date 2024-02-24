BMO Capital Markets Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $195.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.59.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

