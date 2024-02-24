Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.59.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $181.35.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

