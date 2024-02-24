Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $99.22

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

