Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $68.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Robert Half by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Robert Half by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.