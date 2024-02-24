American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

