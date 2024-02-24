Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,524 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

