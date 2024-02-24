Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.
A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.34.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.