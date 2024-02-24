B. Riley Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $20.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.30.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JELD opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after acquiring an additional 526,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157,383 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,137,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.