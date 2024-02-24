International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

