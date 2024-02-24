StockNews.com Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,747,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

