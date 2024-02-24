Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

