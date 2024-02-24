Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $39.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.54. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $571,927.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,658 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.