Barclays Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $25.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

