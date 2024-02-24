Barclays Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $68.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.