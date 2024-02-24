Southern’s (SO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.46.

SO stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Southern has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

