Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM opened at $292.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock worth $376,292,679 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.