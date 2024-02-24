Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $124.00 at Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

