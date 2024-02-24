Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

