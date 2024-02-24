Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

