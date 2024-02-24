Wells Fargo & Company Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $7.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 509,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

