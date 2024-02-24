Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $815.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $769.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.