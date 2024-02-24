Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $1,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $16,011,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

