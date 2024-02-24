Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.15.

RIG stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 28,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Transocean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,605 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 996,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

