Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.