Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.92.

WFG stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

