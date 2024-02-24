VIZIO’s (VZIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

VIZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VIZIO by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

