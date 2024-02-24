VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VZIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

