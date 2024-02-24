VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.61.

VZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

