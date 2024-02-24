Citigroup Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $112.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.09.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. Targa Resources has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

